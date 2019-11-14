VIDEO: Tony Hale Revisits His VEEP Character on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 14, 2019  

On Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon impersonates Donald Trump, who is hosting Impeachment After Dark: Live! where he recaps highlights from the impeachment hearings with help from his new assistant, Gary from Veep (Tony Hale).

Watch below!

