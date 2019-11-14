VIDEO: Tony Hale Revisits His VEEP Character on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon impersonates Donald Trump, who is hosting Impeachment After Dark: Live! where he recaps highlights from the impeachment hearings with help from his new assistant, Gary from Veep (Tony Hale).

Watch below!

