VIDEO: Tom Hanks Stars in the Trailer for GREYHOUND

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks.

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Watch the trailer below!

Screenplay by Tom Hanks inspired by actual events, Greyhound comes to theaters June 12.





