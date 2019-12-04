VIDEO: Tom Brady Talks Fatherhood in This Clip from TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Dec. 4, 2019  

Jason Kennedy, host of the new E show "In the Room," joins TODAY to talk about his interview with quarterback Tom Brady, who spoke out frankly about football, fatherhood and more.

Watch the clip from "In the Room," via "TODAY Show," below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Tom Brady Talks Fatherhood in This Clip from TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody
  • VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE