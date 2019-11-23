VIDEO: Tobias Menzies Talks About Being Roommates With Helena Bonham Carter on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tobias Menzies discusses his relationship with the royal family, working with mischievous corgis on the set of The Crown and briefly living with Helena Bonham Carter.

Watch the interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

