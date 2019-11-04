VIDEO: Tim McGraw Talks About His Fitness Journey on TODAY SHOW

Nov. 4, 2019  

A little more than a decade ago, country superstar and father of three Tim McGRaw found himself at a crossroads with his health. Now he visits TODAY to talk about his new book, "Grit & Grace." He tells Hoda Kotb that fitness is "about what feels good to you and how you can take ownership of your body."

Watch the clip below!

