VIDEO: Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG Perform 'Collide' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

What a killer collaboration! Watch as Tiana Major9 teams up with EARTHGANG to perform this track from the "Queen & Slim" movie soundtrack, backed up by Late Show musical director Jon Batiste and members of Stay Human.

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




