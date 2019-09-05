VIDEO: The Raconteurs Performed on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler - appeared on TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing "Only Child" and "Shine the Light on Me." Jack White and Brendan Benson were also interviewed on the Tonight Show couch.

Watch the interview and performances below!

The Raconteurs are currently touring in support of their long-awaited new album, HELP US STRANGER(Third Man Records), which includes two sold-out performances at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom tonight & Friday night, followed by Brooklyn's Kings Theatre Saturday night. See below for the full list of upcoming tour dates. The band just completed a sold-out three-night run at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, which was streamed live on nugs.net to celebrate the launch of the Third Man Records audio archive store.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





