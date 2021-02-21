VIDEO: The Men of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Bond Over 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

A new sketch on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live showed the men of the show bonding over the new song that has taken the world by storm.

In the sketch, pool hall-goers (Regé-Jean Page, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang) bond over the song "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.

Check it out below!

"drivers license" was released on January 8, 2021 by Geffen Records, as the lead single from her upcoming debut EP. Rodrigo and Dan Nigro penned the song, with production from the latter.

The song broke records, including the Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song (achieved on its fourth day of release), and the biggest first-week for a song on Spotify and Amazon Music. The song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 as one of the most dominant number-one hits in history. It made Rodrigo the youngest artist to score a number-one single in the United States, and the first artist born in the 21st-century to debut at the top spot.