VIDEO: The Losers' Club Returns in the IT: CHAPTER 2 Trailer

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club-young and adult-in a return to where it all began with "It Chapter Two."

The film is Muschietti's follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed and massive worldwide box office hit "IT," which grossed over $700 million globally. Both redefining and transcending the genre, "IT" became part of the cultural zeitgeist as well as the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, "It Chapter Two" brings the characters-who've long since gone their separate ways-back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "Mama") stars as Beverly, James McAvoy ("Split," upcoming "Glass") as Bill, Bill Hader (HBO's "Barry," "The Skeleton Twins") as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV's "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments") as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV's "Mary Kills People") as Ben, James Ransone (HBO's "The Wire") as Eddie, and Andy Bean ("Allegiant," Starz' "Power") as Stanley.

Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben.

Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman ("IT," "Annabelle: Creation") based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Checco Varese ("The 33"), Oscar-winning production designer Paul Denham Austerberry ("The Shape of Water"), editor Jason Ballantine ("IT," "Mad Max: Fury Road"), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira ("The Shape of Water," "Mama").

The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch ("Shazam!," "Blade Runner 2049," "IT"). New Line Cinema presents, a Vertigo Entertainment/Rideback Production, an Andy Muschietti film, "It Chapter Two."

The film is slated for release in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.





