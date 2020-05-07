VIDEO: 'The Kitty' is Unmasked on THE MASKED SINGER!

"The Kitty" has been unmasked on last night's episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX!

Watch the unmasking below!

SPOILER ALERT:



"The Kitty" is multi-platinum opera singer and actress Jackie Evancho!

Comedian Jay Pharoah joins the panelists' desk in the semifinals of "The Masked Singer" Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on FOX! Then, tune in for the fourth and final episode of "The Masked Singer: After the Mask" at 9/8c on FOX!

Mark your calendars for a special two-night season finale, starting with a special "Road to the Finals" episode on Tuesday, May 19, followed by the can't-miss finale episode, during which all will be unmasked, Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX!

THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"





