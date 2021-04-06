Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Fratellis Perform 'Need a Little Love' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Their new album ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon' is out now.

Apr. 6, 2021  

James Corden connects with The Fratellis frontman Jon Fratelli who has found himself ripping on the chess board thanks to "The Queen's Gambit" (a show James hasn't seen...like "The Sopranos").

And Jon talks about the band's new album "Half Drunk Under a Full Moon" and the band shares a performance of "Need a Little Love" from it.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

