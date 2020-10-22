VIDEO: The Count Counts Down to SESAME STREET's New Podcast
“The Sesame Street Podcast” features new original music, interactive games, jokes and visits.
"The Sesame Street Podcast" features new original music, interactive games, jokes and visits from friends like Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
