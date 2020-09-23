VIDEO: The Cast of SCHITT'S CREEK Talks Emmys on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Eugene, Catherine, Dan and Annie talk about their “Schitt’s Creek” sweep at the Emmys.

Eugene, Catherine, Dan and Annie talk about their "Schitt's Creek" sweep at the Emmys, they party plans going awry, Catherine's speech, the pressure Annie felt, finding out that Elton John is a big fan of the show, Eugene and Catherine winning an Emmy for "SCTV" together in 1982, and they all do their very best Eugene Levy impressions.

Watch the interview from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

