VIDEO: The CW Shares THE OUTPOST 'We Only Kill To Survive' Promo

The Outpost premieres Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c on The CW!

Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track her family's killers, and discovers her supernatural powers, which she must learn to harness. Cast: Jessica Green - Talon Jake Stormoen - Captain Garret Spears Imogen Waterhouse - Gwynn.

