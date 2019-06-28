VIDEO: The CW Shares THE OUTPOST 'We Only Kill To Survive' Promo

Jun. 28, 2019  

The Outpost premieres Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c on The CW!

Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track her family's killers, and discovers her supernatural powers, which she must learn to harness. Cast: Jessica Green - Talon Jake Stormoen - Captain Garret Spears Imogen Waterhouse - Gwynn.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares THE OUTPOST 'We Only Kill To Survive' Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform 'What If Truth Is All We Have?' Written By Ann Hampton Callaway
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup