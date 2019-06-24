VIDEO: The CW Shares THE BIG STAGE 'A Twist On The Classics' Scene

Jun. 24, 2019  

The Big Stage is new Fridays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



