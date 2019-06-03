VIDEO: The CW Shares MASTERS OF ILLUSION 'Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, And Water Submersion' Scene

Jun. 3, 2019  

Masters of Illusion premieres Friday, June 7 at 8/7c on The CW. Stream free next day only on The CW App!

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features great escapes, fascinating sleight-of-hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

