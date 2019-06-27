VIDEO: The CW Shares IN THE DARK 'Inside: It's Always Been You' Clip

Jun. 27, 2019  

In The Dark is new Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only "witness" to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IN THE DARK 'Inside: It's Always Been You' Clip
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthem
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup