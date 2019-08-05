VIDEO: The CW Shares First Trailer For NANCY DREW

Aug. 5, 2019  

Nancy Drew premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 9/8c on The CW. Stream free next day only on The CW App!

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine - until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares First Trailer For NANCY DREW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pays Tribute to Hal Prince
  • VIDEO: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Perform FROZEN Finale 'Let It Go' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Performs at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup