VIDEO: The CW Shares BURDEN OF TRUTH 'Hungry, Cold & Tired' Scene

Jun. 28, 2019  

Burden of Truth is new Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

After fighting for the justice of five sick girls in her hometown of Millwood, corporate attorney Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a top law firm in Winnipeg ready to make a fresh start away from her previous firm. There, a new client draws her into the shadowy world of hackers, activists, and a political movement that won't take any prisoners.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares BURDEN OF TRUTH 'Hungry, Cold & Tired' Scene
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform 'What If Truth Is All We Have?' Written By Ann Hampton Callaway
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup