VIDEO: The CW Drops WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Season 15 Trailer

Whose Line Is It Anyway? premieres Monday, June 17 at 9/8c on The CW!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? also features the return of cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who along with a special guest each episode, must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady.

