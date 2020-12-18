Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tessa Thompson Talks SYLVIE'S LOVE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

The film will be released on Amazon Prime on December 23rd.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Tessa Thompson talks about the wardrobe in the period romance "Sylvie's Love."

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

