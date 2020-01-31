VIDEO: Taika Waititi on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

Taika Waititi gives Seth a drawing of his name and talks about Jojo Rabbit and his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

Watch the clip from "Late Night" below!

VIDEO: Taika Waititi on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
