Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Joe Biden Victory on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why he didn't celebrate Joe Biden's win.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why he didn't celebrate Joe Biden's win, talks about the difficulties of having his book The Water Dancer adapted into a film and shares a story about interviewing Chadwick Boseman while covering a protest for their college newspaper.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Joe Biden Victory on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You