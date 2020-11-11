VIDEO: Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Joe Biden Victory on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why he didn't celebrate Joe Biden's win.
Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why he didn't celebrate Joe Biden's win, talks about the difficulties of having his book The Water Dancer adapted into a film and shares a story about interviewing Chadwick Boseman while covering a protest for their college newspaper.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
