VIDEO: Sterling K. Brown Talks Encouraging Voters on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sterling K. Brown addresses using his abs to persuade people to vote.

Sterling K. Brown addresses using his abs to persuade people to vote, explains why ping-pong is the best quarantine sport and shares how THIS IS US shines a light on the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You