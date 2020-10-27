Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sterling K. Brown Talks Encouraging Voters on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sterling K. Brown addresses using his abs to persuade people to vote.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Sterling K. Brown addresses using his abs to persuade people to vote, explains why ping-pong is the best quarantine sport and shares how THIS IS US shines a light on the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

