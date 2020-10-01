Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stephen Curry Surprises High School Basketball Players on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

St. Benedict's Prep high school basketball players C.J. Wilcher and Dani Diarra star in the new Quibi docu-series "Benedict Men."

Oct. 1, 2020  

St. Benedict's Prep high school basketball players C.J. Wilcher and Dani Diarra star in the new Quibi docu-series "Benedict Men," which gives a behind-the-scenes look into the school's prestigious basketball program. C.J. and Dani call into "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to talk about their experience and then get surprised by basketball legend Stephen Curry who also executive produced the series. Tune in to the show for more with Kelly!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

