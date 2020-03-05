VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Talks Super Tuesday, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Young Voter Turnout on THE LATE SHOW

Stephen Colbert talked about Super Tuesday during his opening monologue of last night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Colbert talked about how former VP Joe Biden's presidential campaign is "very much alive" after winning ten states on Super Tuesday, while the evening's results spelled the end for Michael Bloomberg's campaign.

He also mentioned Bernie Sanders, who, as reports are saying, did not win due to lack of young voter turnout.

"Come on younglings, get off your Tik Toks, Snapchats, and vote, or I will come down to one of the three jobs you're working, and slap the vape pen out of your dirty little mouths," Colbert said in his best impression of Sanders.

Watch the full monologue below!

