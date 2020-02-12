Advertisement

VIDEO: Stacey Abrams Talks Voter Turnout on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Feb. 12, 2020  

Stacey Abrams shares her thoughts about voter conversion and the Census and voter organizations she started after the 2018 election.

Watch the interview from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

