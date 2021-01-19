Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Spike Lee Shares His Memory of the Day MLK Was Assassinated on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about his film, 'Da 5 Bloods.'

Jan. 19, 2021  

Spike Lee talks about his film Da 5 Bloods and shares his memory of the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



