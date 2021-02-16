Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Songhoy Blues Performs 'Barre' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Their new album, 'Optimisme,' is out now.

Feb. 16, 2021  

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert welcomes Songhoy Blues, performing "Barre" (Songhai for change), from their critically-acclaimed album "Optimisme" available everywhere now.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


