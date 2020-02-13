VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Docu-Series LOVE FRAUD

SHOWTIME has released the trailer and key art for the upcoming docu-series LOVE FRAUD, premiering on Friday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series marks the first foray into episodic television for Emmy winners and Academy Award(R) nominees Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. LOVE FRAUD had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the first time in the festival's history a television series screened on opening night.

"LOVE FRAUD is a sublime blend of true crime, female empowerment and an unnerving psychological portrait," said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "Heidi and Rachel have turned the true crime genre on its head with this revenge tale full of eccentricities that ring both haunting and, in some cases, amusing."

The four-part docu-series LOVE FRAUD follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years has used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women IN SEARCH OF love - conning them out of their money and dignity. Ewing and Grady capture the story as it unravels in real time as his victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

Ewing and Grady direct and executive produce the series, along with executive producers Amy Goodman Kass and Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios. Join the conversation on social using #LoveFraud.

