VIDEO: Showtime Releases First Five Minutes of THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH for Free

SHOWTIME has released the first five minutes of upcoming drama series THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, following its SXSWÂ® world premiere today. The new series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy. The series will debut on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m ET/PT.

Custom posters at the Festival will include a unique QR code linking to the first 5 minutes of the series and non-festival fans can watch and share the first five minutes here: https://youtu.be/PLniMU6dJck.

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor and STUDIOCANAL's Rola Bauer and FranÃ§oise Guyonnet.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. STUDIOCANAL owns the rights for both Walter Tevis' book as well as the Nicolas Roeg film with David Bowie. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Watch the new preview here: