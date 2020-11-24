VIDEO: Showtime Celebrates FRANKSGIVING WEEK With SHAMELESS Trailer Debut

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and poster art for the 11th and final season of hit comedy series SHAMELESS. In honor of the ne'er-do-well Gallagher patriarch played by William H. Macy, the network is celebrating "Franksgiving Week" leading into America's most stressful holiday. Starting with Monday's surprise social media drop of the art, as well as brand-new GIF stickers of the cast, fans will receive SHAMELESS gifts on social media each day this week. The final season of SHAMELESS will premiere on Sunday, December 6th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below!

The final season of SHAMELESS finds the Gallagher family and the SOUTH SIDE at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family's new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the SOUTH SIDE is worth fighting for.

SHAMELESS stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and SAG Award® winner William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com.

