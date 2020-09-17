VIDEO: Sharon Stone Talks About Wildfires on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires.
Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires burning through the West Coast and her new Netflix series Ratched.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN
- VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 16 - Hugh Jackman Wows Broadway In THE BOY FROM OZ
- VIDEO: See Ashley Park in the Trailer for EMILY IN PARIS