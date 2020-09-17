VIDEO: Sharon Stone Talks About Wildfires on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires.

Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires burning through the West Coast and her new Netflix series Ratched.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You