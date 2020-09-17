Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sharon Stone Talks About Wildfires on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Sharon Stone talks about the grim reality of the fires burning through the West Coast and her new Netflix series Ratched.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


