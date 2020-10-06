Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Shania Twain Plays AT HOME SECRETS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Shania Twain reveals what she did during lockdown.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Shania Twain reveals what she did during lockdown when she plays "@ Home Secrets Revealed" with Kelly and Ryan.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan on weekday mornings!

