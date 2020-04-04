VIDEO: Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Criticize Mitch McConnell in REALLY!?! Segment on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Seth Meyers has revived his Really!?! segment during last night's at-home edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The segment featured guest Amy Poehler. Poehler and Meyers criticized Mitch McConnell's handling of the virus pandemic, and his decision to blame the Trump administration's response on the impeachment trial.

Watch the clip below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You