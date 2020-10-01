VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane Talks About Training With Sinatra's Teachers on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Seth MacFarlane and Frank Sinatra have more in common than you think.

Seth MacFarlane and Frank Sinatra have more in common than you think! Seth tells Kelly Clarkson how he trained with Sinatra's vocal teachers for 10 years, which helped him nail down his smooth, jazzy sound. Tune in for the full interview with Seth!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You