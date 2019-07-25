VIDEO: See Will Smith in New Trailer for GEMINI MAN

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Gemini Man, starring Will Smith.

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Watch the trailer below!

The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.





