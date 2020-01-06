VIDEO: See Tom Hanks' Full Interview on TODAY SHOW

Acclaimed actor Tom Hanks opens up about his reaction to winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globes, what movie scene he'd love to relive and how he knows Rita Wilson is still the one.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

Tom Hanks made his professional stage debut portraying Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland, OH. He performed in that company for three seasons. Moving to New York City in 1978, he performed with the Riverside Shakespeare Company. His numerous film credits include Splash, Forrest Gump (for which he won an Oscar), Philadelphia (for which he also won an Oscar), Sleepless in Seattle, That Thing You Do! (which he also wrote and directed), Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Charlie Wilson's War and Cloud Atlas. For television, his credits include the multiple award-winning series "From the Earth to the Moon," "Band of Brothers," "John Adams," "The Pacific" and "Game Change."





