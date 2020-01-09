VIDEO: See Martin Freeman in the Trailer for BREEDERS

Parenting is a blessing and a curse. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, premiering March 2 on FX & FX on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!

FX's Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally's estranged father appears on their doorstep, THE FAMILY essentially takes on a third child - but this one comes with baggage and opinions.





