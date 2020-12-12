VIDEO: See Hailee Steinfeld and More in the Trailer For Season 2 of Apple TV'S DICKINSON
Watch Dickinson Season 2 January 8 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
The trailer for season 2 of Apple TV's series Dickinson has been released.
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
Check out the trailer below!
Created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, "Dickinson" stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.
Watch Dickinson Season 2 January 8 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. Learn more at https://apple.co/_Dickinson.
