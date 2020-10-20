VIDEO: Sebastian Bach Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW
Sebastian Bach played Gil.
Sebastian Bach, who played Gil, shares the response he's gotten from fans all over the world and what it's been like to be a part of Hep Alien.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
