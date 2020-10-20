Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sebastian Bach Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Sebastian Bach played Gil.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Sebastian Bach, who played Gil, shares the response he's gotten from fans all over the world and what it's been like to be a part of Hep Alien.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

