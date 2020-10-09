Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sean Ono Lennon Performs 'Isolation' in Honor of John Lennon's 80th Birthday

A Late Show is thrilled to welcome Sean Ono Lennon for this very special performance.

Oct. 9, 2020  

A Late Show is thrilled to welcome Sean Ono Lennon for this very special performance in honor of his father John Lennon's 80th birthday celebration.

Watch the performance below!

