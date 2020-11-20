Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Teases Transformation Into Linda Tripp on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Sarah Paulson talks about her upcoming American Crime Story collaboration.

Nov. 20, 2020  

Sarah Paulson talks about her upcoming AMERICAN CRIME STORY collaboration with Ryan Murphy, completes the viral 2020 Challenge and sets up her new movie Run.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Teases Transformation Into Linda Tripp on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You