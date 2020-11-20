VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Teases Transformation Into Linda Tripp on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Sarah Paulson talks about her upcoming American Crime Story collaboration.
Sarah Paulson talks about her upcoming AMERICAN CRIME STORY collaboration with Ryan Murphy, completes the viral 2020 Challenge and sets up her new movie Run.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
