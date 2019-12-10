VIDEO: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh & Eliza Scanlen Talk LITTLE WOMEN on TODAY SHOW

"Little Women" has been adapted into a new film, and three of its stars visit TODAY to talk about it: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. Reacting to the lack of a Golden Globes nomination for the film's director, Greta Gerwig, Ronan says the snub "reminds us of how far we still need to go" as women in the film industry.

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

