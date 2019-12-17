VIDEO: Sam Heughan Teases Those James Bond Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Dec. 17, 2019  

Sam Heughan chats about his "first-footing" New Year's Eve celebration in Scotland, fans flames about rumors that he might be the next James Bond and teases some details about Outlander Season 5.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

