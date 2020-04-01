VIDEO: Sam Claflin & Olivia Munn Star in the Trailer for LOVE WEDDING REPEAT

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film, Love Wedding Repeat, starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn.

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

Love Wedding Repeat will be released on Netflix on April 10!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You