VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her New Movie on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

Salma Hayek jokes about her accent. Plus, meet Louie the cat and Stella the pig who do almost everything together on their farm in Indiana.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her New Movie on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings 'The People That You Never Get to Love' by Rupert Holmes in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Had Jerry Seinfeld Improve a Joke in AMERICAN UTOPIA
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement