VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her New Movie on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Salma Hayek jokes about her accent. Plus, meet Louie the cat and Stella the pig who do almost everything together on their farm in Indiana.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You