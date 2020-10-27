VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Ali G's Trump Interview on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Sacha Baron Cohen gives Stephen the true story.
Sacha Baron Cohen gives Stephen the true story about what happened during Donald Trump's interview with Cohen's character Ali G, and he says that both him and Trump have made a "career out of playing absurd buffoons."
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
