VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the Final Presidential Debate

Watch the debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Saturday Night Live returned last night with another iconic political Cold Open, this time taking on the final presidential debate.

Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

