VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on Trump's and Biden's Dueling Town Halls

George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin).

This weekend's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE included one of their ever-iconic political cold open sketches, once again.

This time, the comedy show tackled the fact that both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden held town halls at the same time last week.

In the sketch, George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin).

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You